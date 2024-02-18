Martin 'Wolfie' Adams whitewashed in the second round of the World Seniors Darts Championship after a first round comeback win
Adams (67) went down 3-0 to Canadian Jim Long after falling well short of his best form. A three-dart average of 91 was was enough for Long against a three-time World Champion who averaged just over 82.
"I was nervous,” Long said. “But it was just an honour to play against such a legend. I didn’t feel any pressure. It was fun and I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Adams had fought back from 2-0 down to beat prolific female winner Deta Hedman 3-2 in the first round. Adams reeled off the last nine legs to complete a comeback win.
Long went on to lose 3-0 to Scotsman John Henderson in the semi-finals. Henderson then whitewashed Colin McGarry from Northern Ireland 5-0 in the final.