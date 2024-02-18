News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams whitewashed in the second round of the World Seniors Darts Championship after a first round comeback win

Deeping darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams lost in the last 16 of the World Seniors Darts Championships at the Circus Tavern.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Feb 2024, 23:05 GMT
Martin Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.Martin Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Martin Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Adams (67) went down 3-0 to Canadian Jim Long after falling well short of his best form. A three-dart average of 91 was was enough for Long against a three-time World Champion who averaged just over 82.

"I was nervous,” Long said. “But it was just an honour to play against such a legend. I didn’t feel any pressure. It was fun and I was thankful for the opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adams had fought back from 2-0 down to beat prolific female winner Deta Hedman 3-2 in the first round. Adams reeled off the last nine legs to complete a comeback win.

Long went on to lose 3-0 to Scotsman John Henderson in the semi-finals. Henderson then whitewashed Colin McGarry from Northern Ireland 5-0 in the final.

Related topics:Scotsman