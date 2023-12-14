Martin was hot in Malaga, PBs for youngsters in Loughborough and PANVAC athletes set for an unusual world record bid!

An in-form Phil Martin lapped up the winter heat and finished an excellent 15th in Sunday's Málaga Marathon.

Phil Martin.

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace was the most successful runner from a small party of Peterborough-based athletes who followed the sun in search of Spanish glory.

Martin ran a fine race finishing in a time of 2:28.01. After going through halfway in 1:12.55, the 43 year-old only lost two minutes in the second half as the Costa Del Sol temperature began to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm very happy with how the race went and it's good to be back in the sub 2:30 club after a couple of difficult outings in Chester and London.” said Martin.

“It's been my biggest training block ever distance wise, and I'm delighted the hard work paid off.”

Martin’s team-mate and training partner Alex Gibb was aiming for an ambitious time of two hours 22 minutes, on what was his debut over the distance.

Gibb had trained well and the time looked attainable as he went through halfway in 11th place and slightly ahead of his schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly for the 32 year-old he cramped up badly in the second half and decided to retire from the race.

However, while sitting on a course-side grass bank he was encouraged to continue by a friendly policeman and eventually crossed the finish line in 45th position with a time of 2:38.47.

Gibb explained “I rolled the dice and put myself in a position to run the time I trained for.

"It didn't work on the day, but I am very grateful to the policeman who told me the only way to retrieve my bag was to get to the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I jogged my way there and got myself a London Marathon Championship qualifying time.”

Helpston Harrier Ben Heron was also in action, but found the going tough, pulling out at 30k when lying in 18th place.

A third intrepid PANVAC athlete, veteran Barry Warne was also in Malaga and ran the half marathon.

Warne went into the race with a hamstring niggle which erupted into a full blown injury late in the race, causing him to walk the last mile before finishing in 1:40.51.

LOUGHBOROUGH OPEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half a dozen PANVAC youngsters were in indoor action at the Loughborough Open on Saturday.

It was a good day for Jack Wheatley who ran an 8.40 personal best (PB) in the 60m hurdles which he followed up with a flat 60m PB of 7.34.

Under 17 Sean O’Donnell ran a 7.22 60m in his first ever indoor race.

Katie Marsh clocked 10.04 over the 60m hurdles and 8.80 in the 60m sprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Dixon-Walker with a time of 8.30, and Sophie Badham, who clocked 8.34, both ran PBs in the 60m sprint.

WORLD RECORD BID

PANVAC athletes will attempt to break the 5,000m world record next Tuesday (Dec 19).