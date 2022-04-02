Martin Adams out of Lakeside World Championships
Martin Adams was beaten in the first round of the WDF World Darts Championship at Lakeside this afternoon (April 2).
By Ben Jones
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:21 pm
The three-time BDO champion showed signs of his class with a 121 checkout in the first set but he was beaten 2-0 in a best of three sets match by 21-year-old Jarred Cole.
Adams was seeded 29th for the one-week tournament but it was his opponent, on World Championship debut, that progressed to face Antony Allen.
‘Wolfie’ will play again at Lakeside in the World Seniors Darts Masters in May. His first match will be against Roland Scholten on May 28.