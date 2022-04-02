Martin Adams out of Lakeside World Championships

Martin Adams during the BDO Lakeside World Professional Darts Championships. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

The three-time BDO champion showed signs of his class with a 121 checkout in the first set but he was beaten 2-0 in a best of three sets match by 21-year-old Jarred Cole.

Adams was seeded 29th for the one-week tournament but it was his opponent, on World Championship debut, that progressed to face Antony Allen.