Married couple pick up county cycling prizes and Fenland Clarion Youth meeting results

Steve Clarke collects his prize.

​Steve took the 60 - 69 series prize and the John Partridge Trophy. Lindsay lifted the Women's series and the Joy Shepard Rose Bowl along with the Richard Daniels Trophy for Women 60 - 64 and was also part of the winning team for Fenland Clarion.

RACE RESULT

Fenland Clarion hosted their first youth event of the year at Peterborough Athletics Track.

Matthew Smith leading out Emma Smith, Archie May & Isabelle Abbott at the Fenland Clarion Club youth event.

Fenland CC's Bentley Anthony won the U12 age group by the narrowest of margins from Isabelle Abbott of St Ives CC.

The latter headed a strong group from her club and recorded a win and two second places.

In the under 8s Indi Wheatley of the Kings Lynn-based Velouse Flyers set a strong pace with two race wins to hold off the challenge of the host club’s Parker Anthony.

With Mylo Wan of Fenland CC in great form in the under 10s it was Ashton Woodfine who pushed him closest, although it was still just too much for him as Wan took victory in all three of his events.

Lyndsay Clarke with her awards.

Theo Wan, also of Fenland CC took victory in the under 14 race from Matthew Smith, with Emma Smith third.