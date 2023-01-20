MIchael Tomalin (centre).

The lifelong Panthers fan will become a promoter alongside Carl Johnson subject to a successful application to British Speedway Promoters Ltd.

Tomalin, who splits his time between Peterborough and his home base in Belfast, Northern Ireland is already a familiar face at the East of England Arena due to the sponsorship provided by his company, City Auction Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a secondary business, PurpleRock, and between the two companies every element of the automotive sector is covered at their Peterborough HQ.

City Auction Group primarily handle corporate auction sale events operating from Peterborough and Belfast supported by ten vehicle delivery centres across the UK and Ireland, whilst PurpleRock deal with vehicle collections, inspection, cosmetic and mechanical repair before vehicles return to the dealer network or alternatively head to the auction lanes to be liquidated!

The name has already been seen at the stadium as PurpleRock previously sponsored Panthers favourite Ulrich Ostergaard, and their backing has now been extended to cover the club as a whole.

Tomalin said: “On the sponsorship side we’ve completed a dual package deal for the Panthers involving both City Auction Group and PurpleRock, and those contributions will be matched between the two companies to ensure Panthers have financial stability throughout the 2023 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the wonderful backing we get from Crendon as team sponsors it will ensure we’re able to put the right riders on the right equipment to challenge for the Premiership title.

“I’m also delighted to advise I’m applying to become a promoter along with Carl, which I’m delighted about as we have forged a great friendship in recent seasons. It’s an exciting move in the right direction to support the club and ensure we make a significant difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a terrific relationship with Buster (Keith Chapman – club owner), Dale (Allitt) and Carl, and I’m sure we will work well as one team building a future for the Peterborough Panthers!

“I watched my first speedway meeting in 1975 as a young boy in the ‘good old days’ of Brian Clark, Ken Matthews and Roy Carter, and I loved it from the moment I watched my first race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I now live in Northern Ireland with my wife Connie and boys, I have returned back to Peterborough to build a business empire of substantial standing which I’m very proud to lead. I also have my parents in Peterborough who attend every Panthers meeting so the blood line with speedway is well developed over many decades.

“As a businessman I have many corporate partners including manufacturers, leasing companies and major dealer groups within the motor industry, and I’m going down that commercial route to bring in some more significant sponsorship for the Panthers. I want us to be very active commercially, it’s a major piece of the financial jigsaw for the development and future of the speedway club in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as the team is concerned, you can blame me for the late notification of riders due to all the exciting plans at the club which are now confirmed; however, we have a smashing line-up to be announced in the coming weeks, which includes some young sensational racers alongside some experienced well established riders, and I would ask for the supporters to back us by purchasing season tickets and attending our meetings throughout the season.

“We know the team has changed dramatically from last year, but it’s an opportunity for a complete refresh and we want to make an impact and be in the play-offs - from there anything can happen. We want to bounce back from 2022 and go for gold in 2023!”

Advertisement Hide Ad