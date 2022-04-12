Magnificent seven for Mark, but Joe is out of the World Championships
Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark Gray made it a magnificent seven Legends Tour titles when he won the Leo’s Pet Supplies Masters Cup at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday (April 10).
He came out on top in a tense final, beating Northampton’s Harvey Chandler 2-1, compiling a break of 52 in the decider to lift the trophy and take home the £300 first prize.
Having cruised past Steve Martin in his opening match without dropping a frame, he made 63 in beating Darren Bampkin 2-0, before securing an extra £20 for the highest break of the event, an excellent 124 in his semi-final whitewash victory over Skegness potter Kristian Willetts, eclipsing Chandler’s own century of 116 earlier in the day.
The result extends Gray’s incredible winning run to 30 matches and increases his lead at the top of the rankings.
After a summer break, the tour resumes in September, when the Bourne cueman will be defending his Six Reds Championship title.
**Chatteris potter Joe Perry, who won just the second ranking title of his career at the Wesh Open earlier this year, will not be appearing in the World Championships at the Crucible later this month.
Perry, the number 25 in the world, went down 6-3 in the third qualifying round to Welsh professional Jackson Page after losing the final four frames.