Magnificent seven for Mark, but Joe is out of the World Championships

Harvey Chandler (left) and Mark Gray before their final at the Court Club.

He came out on top in a tense final, beating Northampton’s Harvey Chandler 2-1, compiling a break of 52 in the decider to lift the trophy and take home the £300 first prize.

Having cruised past Steve Martin in his opening match without dropping a frame, he made 63 in beating Darren Bampkin 2-0, before securing an extra £20 for the highest break of the event, an excellent 124 in his semi-final whitewash victory over Skegness potter Kristian Willetts, eclipsing Chandler’s own century of 116 earlier in the day.

The result extends Gray’s incredible winning run to 30 matches and increases his lead at the top of the rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer break, the tour resumes in September, when the Bourne cueman will be defending his Six Reds Championship title.

**Chatteris potter Joe Perry, who won just the second ranking title of his career at the Wesh Open earlier this year, will not be appearing in the World Championships at the Crucible later this month.