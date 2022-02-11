Lunn was number one at the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club presentation night

Fenland clarion prize winners, from left, Paul Lunn, Chris Shaw, David Hallam, Tonya Smtih, Lindsay Clarke, Evander Wishart and Harry Tozer.

Wins in the Championship 10 and 25 mile events, plus the Cullip Cup 25 mile, Helpston Classic, Hill Climb and Place to Place events, saw Lunn also take the Club Championship Series.

During last season he also set a new club record for 100 miles with a 3.39.56 in the Burton and District event in September and set veteran’s records for 25, 50 and 100 miles.

Other notable winners were Lindsay Clarke, who again won the Club Womens Championship and was the fastest female over 10 miles, while establishing a new British record for her age, during the Sherwood event near Nottingham, again in September.

Chris Shaw took the Clarke Merit Cup for his outstanding performances in 2021, with new veteran’s records at 15, 25, 30, 100 miles and 12 hours with 256 miles (which also earned him the Berridge 12 hour Shield.

Youth rider Evander Wishart took the Stuart Ede Cup for the best six times during the course of the midweek Bluebell TT series and lifted the Holmes Merit Cup for his Cyclo Cross performances and his 24.50 in the National Youth 10 mile TT Final at Mallory Park.