Lunn scoops gold at Half-Ironman European Championships

PACTRAC's Paull Lunn claimed gold in Denmark.

The Peterborough Area Combined Triathlon Club runner and clubmate Louise Hathaway competed in Elsinore.

And the duo both booked their place at October’s World Championships, to be staged in Utah, USA.

Lunn finished first in his age category and ninth overall.

He was lying 15th place in age group after the swim, but had the fastest bike leg to bring him into T2 in pole position.

He then consolidated on the run, taking gold by nearly nine minutes after clocking 4:11:37.

Hathway had a great race to finish ninth in her age group after moving up the field well on the bike.

She recorded a PB for the distance by 15 minutes with a time of 5:20:23.

Three PACTRAC members competed in the World Sprint Championships in Montreal at the weekend, over a 750m swim, 12-miles bike and 3.1-mile run.

Both Simon Hoppe (67:48) and Mark Weathersby (6:45) finished eighth in their respective age groups, Weatherby’s best placing in the four times that he has worn a GB vest and 53-seconds shy of a podium spot.

Simon has previously finished third in 2005 and 2010 and this time received a bronze in the four-man relay.

Simon did the first leg and got his team off to a great start.

Susie Freeman (27:48) completed the fourth leg for her team which came 11th overall, her best position in a GB vest from four events.

By finishing in the top 10, both Mark and Simon have qualified for next year's World Championships, at a venue yet to be decided.

PACTRAC's Novice Mini-Series Triathlon saw Rob Hammond lead from the start with Scott Lloyd pipping Wayne Stainsby to second.

In the team competition, Adam Clark and Chris Northern attempted to beat Paul Lunn's individual record of 45:46 and came 59-seconds short.

The Novice race saw Laetitia Brighton take the honours, chasing Dave Rutherford down on the run once back in Oundle.

Chloe Moore competed in the Super-Sprint Triathlon at Stewartby, finishing first overall.

Chloe chose the shorter distance race of swim 400m in Stewartby Lake, bike 7.5 miles on flat roads and run 1.5 miles on lakeside paths.

Chloe was first out of the lake and held the lead on the bike.