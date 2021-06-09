Luke comes out on top after a snooker shootout in Bretton
Huntingdon’s Luke Gilbert won the Glo Golf Snooker Shoot-Out at The Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday (June 6).
The 21 year-old from Huntingdon, who won the 2019 Under 23 World Pool Championship, came through four one-frame battles in the 16-man event to lift the Mark Housden Trophy and pocket the £400 first prize.
In an exciting day’s play, Gilbert overcame Dom Cooney and Paul Avory before edging past tournament favourite, Lewis Roberts from Stamford, on the final black in the semi-finals.
Gilbert then beat Jamie Clements from Cambridge in the final 43-13.
Clements had knocked out Peterborough trio Graham Tilley, Matt Prentice and Steve Martin to secure the runners-up prize of £200. Gilbert is now top of the rankings going into September’s Masters Cup, knowing he can earn a £500 bonus if he can complete a clean sweep of the remaining four Legends Tour events in 2021..