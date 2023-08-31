Lowly Peterborough Lions have been given a rugby re-boot by passionate chairman

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Peterborough RUFC last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It wasn’t so long ago the Lions were the pride of city rugby after reaching National League status.

But mistakes have been made in recent seasons as Moore readily admits ahead of a campaign which finds Lions competing against local clubs Stamford, Bourne and Spalding in Counties 1 Midlands East, rather than their traditional rivals Peterborough RUFC.

"I tried too hard to stop the slide in recent years, bringing in the wrong players who just had mercenary attitudes and not enough passion," Moore admitted.

“But a clean sweep in the summer saw most of the senior players and coaches depart the club.

`Players have re-signed for us who haven’t played since before covid, while a plethora of young talent has also been flooding into the Den week by week.

"All of the 28-strong squad now live in the Peterborough area which has improved training numbers and, hopefully, our fortunes.

"If nothing else we will compete this year as the spirit in the club is one that I haven’t seen for a long time so I just might start to enjoy my Saturday afternoons again.

"Our first game is away to Old Laurentians who beat Borough in a friendly last week, so we will need to hit the floor running, but a coach is booked for players and supporters, so come, all are welcome.

"The only way is up!”

Lions have a new director of rugby in former Wasps and Saracens player ian Warrington and a new coach in Trompie DuToit who played for the club in better times.

Warrington replaced Simon Moyle who also departed, but for work reasons and he left with the club’s best wishes.

Bourne host Spalding on Saturday and Stamford travel to Long Buckby.