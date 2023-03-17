Louie led the way for Lincs and Peterborough & Nene Valley AC

Louie Hemmings.

Lincolnshire's Louie Hemmings played a starring role finishing 14th in the under 13 boy's race. The race was also the final round of the British Cross Challenge in which Hemmings finished a fine third in the end of season standings.

Finlay Smith was the third under 13 Lincolnshire scorer finishing 216th.

Molly Peel placed 83rd in the senior ladies race and was joined in the 8th placed Lincolnshire team by Hannah Knight (198th).

Running for Cambridgeshire Nathan Bunting placed 181st senior man with Luke Brown 212th.

Kai Chilvers (93rd) made the top 100 in the under 20s race. Also wearing Cambridgeshire vests were Tobias Goodwin of Thorney Runners (124th) and PANVAC's Felix Bowling (188th) in the under 17's race Ted Ash (80th) and Isaac Fell (194th) were the first two Lincolnshire scorers

In the under 15 races William Harris, Rhys Buswell, Toby Staines, Noah Fell, Faith Perkins and Evie Hemmings all ran for Lincolnshire, with Perkins the highest placed in 214th.

Emily Douce and Alayna Buswell represented Lincolnshire in the under 13s race while Izzy Hurn ran for Cambridgeshire.

Olivia Walker placed 95th with Elizabeth Eames 197th for a strong under 17's Cambridge team which placed sixth in the team standings