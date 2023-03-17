News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Louie led the way for Lincs and Peterborough & Nene Valley AC

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC were well represented at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships at Loughborough.

By Barry Warne
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Louie Hemmings.
Louie Hemmings.
Louie Hemmings.

Lincolnshire's Louie Hemmings played a starring role finishing 14th in the under 13 boy's race. The race was also the final round of the British Cross Challenge in which Hemmings finished a fine third in the end of season standings.

Finlay Smith was the third under 13 Lincolnshire scorer finishing 216th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Molly Peel placed 83rd in the senior ladies race and was joined in the 8th placed Lincolnshire team by Hannah Knight (198th).

Running for Cambridgeshire Nathan Bunting placed 181st senior man with Luke Brown 212th.

Most Popular

Kai Chilvers (93rd) made the top 100 in the under 20s race. Also wearing Cambridgeshire vests were Tobias Goodwin of Thorney Runners (124th) and PANVAC's Felix Bowling (188th) in the under 17's race Ted Ash (80th) and Isaac Fell (194th) were the first two Lincolnshire scorers

In the under 15 races William Harris, Rhys Buswell, Toby Staines, Noah Fell, Faith Perkins and Evie Hemmings all ran for Lincolnshire, with Perkins the highest placed in 214th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emily Douce and Alayna Buswell represented Lincolnshire in the under 13s race while Izzy Hurn ran for Cambridgeshire.

Olivia Walker placed 95th with Elizabeth Eames 197th for a strong under 17's Cambridge team which placed sixth in the team standings

Charlotte Hemmings in 84th and 103rd placed Emily Rainbow were the top Lincolnshire runners in the girls under 20s race.

Cambridgeshire