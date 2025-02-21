Long day indoors ahead for Yvonne as she chases four county bowls titles
Her tough schedule includes a defence of the senior singles title, one of six being defended on the day. It would have been seven but national under 25 singles champion Ollie Jeapes is having to play his final on another day.
The county's other national title winner Martyn Dolby is through again in the veterans singles, while Stephen Harris, who is chasing a title hat-trick, defends both the men's triples with Michael Humphreys and Tom Newman-Borrett and the mixed triples with Chris Ford and Adam Warrington.
Ford also defends the women's triples with Elizabeth Wallace and Sue Moir, while Shirley Suffling and Lyn Tuck hope to retain the women's pairs.
The winners will represent the county at the national finals in Lincoln at the end of April.
Schedule
10am: Women's senior singles, Chris Ford v Yvonne Monaghan; Men's singles, John Holroyd v Stephen Harris; Mixed pairs, Lyn & Kevin Tuck v Louise Harris and Tom Newman-Borrett; Men's veterans singles, Martyn Dolby v Kevin Vinter.
Noon: Women's singles, Yvonne Monaghan v Elizabeth Wallace; Men's pairs, Malcolm Mitchell & Neil Wright v Brian Martin & Chris Ballard; Men's triples, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton v Michael Humphreys, Tom Newman-Borrett, Stephen Harris.
2pm: Women's pairs, Shirley Suffling & Lyn Tuck v V. Simpson & Yvonne Monaghan; Mixed triples, Paul Dalliday, Louise Harris, Simon Law v Adam Warrington, Chris Ford, Stephen Harris.
4pm: Women's triples, J. Baker, Pam Seymour, Yvonne Monaghan v Elizabeth Wallace, Sue Moir, Chris Ford.
DERBYSHIRE TROPHY
Northants A ended their EBF Derbyshire Trophy programme with a 90-81 defeat in Norfolk in what was a 'dead rubber' with Hunts already having dethroned Northants as southern section title winners.
Rink honours were shared at two apiece with the Northants successes achieved by the rinks of Graham Agger and Martyn Dolby.
Northants scores: Dave Corney, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law lost 19-24; Ally McNaughton, Tom Newman-Borrett, John Earl lost 16-28; Michael Humphreys, Brian Martin, Martyn Dolby won 25-20; Stuart Agger, Melvyn Beck, Graham Agger won 20-18.