Logan's run sealed victory in the prestigious Great Eastern half marathon, while Nina was first lady
City of Norwich AC's Logan Smith won the Great Eastern Run in his first attempt at a half marathon as a senior runner.
The race started 50 minutes late after the starting mat used for chip timing was damaged by an ambulance.
When things got going the 24 year-old, whose only previous race over the distance was as a 17 year-old, set off in a group of three. Cambridge & Coleridge's Chris Darling and Peter Robinson of Springfield Striders kept Smith company, but the group fragmented during mile four. The front three were always in sight of each other throughout the race, but Smith held on to win in a time of 1:05.55. Darling placed 2nd with a 1:06.13 clocking ahead of Robinson who crossed the line 3rd in 1:06.27.
A delighted Smith said "I felt the pace drop at about three and a half miles, so I pushed on and managed to stay ahead for the next 10 miles. I was helped by a straight slightly downhill section just after half way where the breeze pushed me along. Although it was my first half marathon in years I hope to run more of them in the future. My main priority at the moment is next Sunday's Round the City 10k race in Norwich where i'm looking to defending my title."
Pre-race favourite Nina Griffiths was a convincing winner of the ladies race. The Highgate Harrier ran a personal best (PB) of 1:15.31 at last week’s Cardiff Half Marathon, and was just outside that time today crossing the line in 1:15.58
"I wasn't running for a time today" said Griffiths. "The win was what mattered, and it was a great flat course with very good support. I really enjoyed myself."
Alice Belcher from Wellingborough & District was 2nd in 1:17.44 with Rosy Wild of the Army Athletics Association 3rd in 1:18.56.
PANVAC's Maggie Skinner was the first local lady home, finishing 6th in 1:23.18. Caroline Woods of Yaxley placed 20th with a 1:29.23 clocking.
For the local men, Phil Martin of PANVAC placed 9th in 1:10.47 with Hunts AC's Orton based Isaac Ellard 10th 17 second further back.
Kai Chilvers stormed to a convincing win in the Anna's Hope 5k while the two leading ladies were Walkers.
Chilvers smashed his previous PB crossing the line in a time of 15:38.3.
The Peterborough and Nene Valley AC athlete broke the tape seven seconds clear of runner up Kings Lynn based Mitchell Bunn.
Thorney brothers Tobias and Elijah Goodwin were the first two unders 16s home. Tobias was 6th overall in 16:18.1 with Elijah 10th with a 17:18.3 clocking.
PANVAC's Walker sisters were first and second in the ladies race. Fourteen year old Erin won in a rapid 18:43.6. Older sister Olivia was runner up in 19:01.8.