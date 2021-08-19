Locals chasing National Bowls titles, Blackstones win a classic final

Peterborough League president Adrian Owen presents the Mick Lewin Trophy to Blackstones captain Mal Smith.

The normal month-long Bowls England finals have been condensed into an 18-day programme this year, and as a result Hunts, along with the other smaller counties, have only one qualifier in each event instead of the normal two, apart from in the under 25 competitions.

The Parkway quartet of Rebecca Moorbey, Chloe Brett, and former England internationals Jean Baker and Catherine Popple are in action today (Thursday) against Gloucestershire, and Brett, Baker and Popple team up again in the triples on Saturday.

Parkway’s Tristan Morton starts his singles bid tomorrow, while Brampton’s Lewis Baker and Nicky Brett go in the men’s pairs on Sunday, with St Ives’ Jane Baldwin and Sophie Purell in action in the women’s equivalent on Monday.

Brett, Baker and Ed Elmore begin their bid for triples success on Tuesday, with Chloe Brett in women’s singles action on Wednesday.

The English Bowling Federation’s individual championships start on Monday afternoon and run through until Saturday morning.

Blackstones’ Martyn Dolby will be chasing a title hat-trick for Northants, having qualified with Jane Needham in the mixed pairs and with Adam Warrington and John Earl in both the triples competitions.

Yaxley’s Robert Heath and Tony Belson are through in both the men’s pairs competitions, while Parkway pair James Harford and Sophie Morton and Ketton duo Chris Ford and Shirley Suffling are also chasing title doubles.

**Having already won the singles, Parkway’s Mike Robertson, partnered by Brian Martin, missed out on a Hunts over 55 double when beaten 19-6 by St Ives in the pairs final.

**Blackstones lifted the Mick Lewin Trophy, the Peterborough League’s Over 55 League KO Cup, after a dramatic one-shot victory (53-52) over Whittlesey Manor A at East Community.

They trailed for most of the match, but in a late surge they accumulated 16 shots to eight over the final four ends across the three rinks to snatch the spoils.

Scores: (Blackstones rinks first): Jane Needham, Mal Smith, Trevor Christie 10, Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin 22; Pete Bagshaw, Keith Gentry, Sam Downs 22, Robin Wyld, Melvyn Beck, Mick Linnell 17; Rita Downs, Dusty Miller, Derek Needham 21, Dave Corney, Colin Brown, Barry Sharman 13.