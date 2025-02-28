Local village table tennis club in the running for a national award

Members of Stilton Table Tennis Club with their Eastern Region award.

​Stilton Table Tennis Club was formed with three rickety, borrowed tables in 2016.

And less than 10 years later the club is in the running alongside two others for a ‘National Club of the Year’ award.

Stilton won the top ‘Eastern Region Club’ prize to win the right to attend a National Awards night next month.

They will be judged in the 'community involvement/engagement' section. The club runs regular ‘bat and chat’ sessions.

Club founder Steve Ambler said: “We are a relatively new, small club, but one with a massive heart!

"I founded our club in 2016. We started with three rickety borrowed tables. In early 2017 we received a grant from Sport England that enabled us to purchase six tables and all the equipment necessary to grow our club.

"Our club has grown considerably during the past year, with record attendances. We have also continually engaged with our members, not only with table tennis activities, but also social activities, while providing support for our more vulnerable members.

"Table Tennis England have described us as a model club and It's a tremendous achievement for a small club like ours to be considered one of the best three clubs in England.”

The club is located in Stilton's Village Pavilion. They host weekly sessions for seniors and juniors as well as club night for all.

Monday: Seniors 'Bat & Chat' 11am - 1pm

Tuesday: Juniors, 6pm - 7.30pm

Tuesday: Club Night: 7.30pm 9.30pm.