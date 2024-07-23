Local Superbike rider Cook fought hard, but crashed out at Brands Hatch

Harry Cook in action at Brands Hatch. Photo Matt Anthony.

​Harry Cook's aspirations for a strong showing in the HEL Supersport Cup at Brands Hatch were met with a series of unfortunate events, testing the young Superbike rider's resilience throughout a tough weekend.

​The troubles began early for Guyhirn-based Cook when a bike fire during second free practice sidelined him, robbing him of crucial track time and set-up opportunities.

In qualifying, Cook managed to secure 9th position in the Cup class with a time of 1:31.920, showing promise for the race ahead. However, the first race of the weekend would bring more disappointment for the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki rider.

After battling through most of the race, Cook's efforts were cruelly cut short on the very last lap. Extreme front-end chatter, a persistent issue that had plagued him throughout the weekend, caused him to lose the front of his bike, resulting in a crash and a bitter end to what had been a determined ride.

The cumulative effect of these setbacks led to the difficult decision to withdraw from Sunday's race, bringing Cook's weekend to a premature close. Despite the disappointments, Cook remains optimistic about his future prospects.

"It's been a tough weekend, no doubt about it," Cook commented. "The bike fire on Friday really set us back, and then to crash out of the race on the last lap was gutting. But that's racing sometimes. We've learned a lot, and I'm confident we can turn things around. I can't wait to get back out there and show what we're really capable of achieving."