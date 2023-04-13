Joe Perry.

Perry (48) admitted he felt ‘physically sick’ after beating his great friend Mark Davis on Thursday night to set up a first round tie with fellow Englishman and woreld number 14 Robert Milkins.

That tie will be played on Monday and Tuesday (April 17 & 18) at the Crucible, while Davis must now head for qualifying school to keep his place on tour, a fate he would have avoided had he not missed a final pink ball which allowed world number 31 Perry to pot the last two balls to complete a 10-9 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry, who reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2008, said: "I don't know what to feel. Mark was clearing up and we all know what was at stake for him. He did all the hard work, but missed the pink and I came to the table.

"I felt physically sick for him - it was a horrible feeling because he's one of my best friends.

"I made two good pots to win and I should be absolutely delighted and over the moon, but it's weird. I'm chuffed to bits to go to the Crucible, but the way it's happened, I just feel so sick for him."

Perry led 6-1 before Davis came roaring back to lead 9-8, but Perry held his nerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry also beat Sanderson Lam of England 10-8 in his first qualifying match when he recorded breaks of 143 and 132.