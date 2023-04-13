Local snooker star felt 'physically sick' after winning a last-ball thriller to qualify for the World Championships
Chatteris cueman Joe Perry scrambled into the 2023 World Snooker Championships with a dramatic black ball finish in the final frame of his qualifying match.
Perry (48) admitted he felt ‘physically sick’ after beating his great friend Mark Davis on Thursday night to set up a first round tie with fellow Englishman and woreld number 14 Robert Milkins.
That tie will be played on Monday and Tuesday (April 17 & 18) at the Crucible, while Davis must now head for qualifying school to keep his place on tour, a fate he would have avoided had he not missed a final pink ball which allowed world number 31 Perry to pot the last two balls to complete a 10-9 win.
Perry, who reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2008, said: "I don't know what to feel. Mark was clearing up and we all know what was at stake for him. He did all the hard work, but missed the pink and I came to the table.
"I felt physically sick for him - it was a horrible feeling because he's one of my best friends.
"I made two good pots to win and I should be absolutely delighted and over the moon, but it's weird. I'm chuffed to bits to go to the Crucible, but the way it's happened, I just feel so sick for him."
Perry led 6-1 before Davis came roaring back to lead 9-8, but Perry held his nerve.
Perry also beat Sanderson Lam of England 10-8 in his first qualifying match when he recorded breaks of 143 and 132.
The World Championships start on Saturday (April 15).