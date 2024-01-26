Frank Bird (left). Photo: Gary Parravani.

​Frank Bird grew up in Nassington and now travels the world as part of a Mercedes team competing in major events.

The 24 year-old former pupil at Nassington Primary School, KIngs Cliffe Middle School and Kirkstone House started racing in 2015 when a friend who managed a team in Touring Cars persuaded him to have a go in a Ginetta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then Bird’s progress has been eye-catching. He competed in British F4 the following year and has delivered decent results ever since culminating in the prestigious title of the Mercedes Junior Driver of the Year in 2033.

Bird’s other major results include...

2017: A class win at the Dubai 24hr race.

2018: Taking pole with a new lap record at the Dubai 24hr.

2019: Winning the Bentley Shootout for the Bentley Scholarship.

2021: Two first place, two second place and two third place finishes in the GT World Challenge and finishing second overall in the Dubai 24hr.

2022: Two second place finishes in the ADAC GT Masters and fifth place in the Asian Le Man Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023: Winning the silver category in the GT World Challenge and finishing fourth overall in the Abu Dhabi 12hr.

This year Bird will compete in the GT World Challenge with Mercedes AMG HRT Racing, the Spa 24hr, the Nürburgring 24hr and the Asian Le Mans series and sponsorship would help him achieve his goals.

Sponsorship co-ordinator Karen Lloyd said: “Frank Bird Jnr is a Peterborough local and a rising star in the racing world, whose passion and skill have already captured the attention of over 200,000 racing enthusiasts per race on YouTube and selected races on Sky F1 live.

"Frank's journey is not just about speed and podiums. It's a story of a young talent, deeply rooted in our community, who's making waves on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By sponsoring Frank, you're not just backing a racer, you're elevating our local hero and placing your brand in the hearts of a passionate and growing audience.”