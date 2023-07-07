Morgan Paul (left) with Proteus chairman Jason Reid.

​Proteus hosted a weekend-long event for Division Three and Division Four teams in the UK Slalom League on a weir-based slalom course which attracted 10 other canoe clubs from as far as away as Hexham in the North East.

It was the first national ranking slalom event to feature ‘stand-up paddleboarding’ (SUP) and it was won by home star Al Storer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also a couple of double winners from the city-based club including chairman Jason Reid who won the veteran mens single seat kayak race on both days before handing out the prizes to the other first-place finishers.

A warm-up on Orton Mere for UK League contestants.

Kate Kent and Sally Atkinson were also successful on successive days in the C2 class, a mixed-gender event which involves a two-person canoe with both competitors in a kneeling position.

The other Proteus results were:

Anya Dennis won a Division Four women’s single kayak race and she has now been promoted to Division Three.

Edward Doherty won the Division Four men’s single kayak with clubmates Nigen Fiddy and James Doherty second and third respectively. They were all promoted to Division Three as a result.

Vorna Paul (left) with Jason Reid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydie Luis won a Division Four women’s single kayak race and was also promoted to Division Three.

And Morgan Paul won a Division Three single seat men’s canoe race.

The paddler sits in a single kayak event and uses a double-bladed paddle.

The paddler kneels in a single canoe event and uses a one-bladed paddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotions through the divisions can lead to Great Britain and then Olympic selection.

The Proteus club have been on their Orton Mere site since the 1970s.

Anyone interested in learning more about the city club or canoeing and kayaking in general can visit the club’s facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad