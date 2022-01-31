Local darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams is back in the big time as he tackles the World Seniors Championship and he kept his eye in with a couple of competitive 9-dart legs

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. PA Wire

Adams (65) will take part in the inaugural World Seniors Championships at the Circus Tavern between February 3-5.

Adams won the BDO World title three times in 2007, 2010 and 2011, but among the opposition next week is 16-time PDC World champion Phil Taylor.

Taylor is even money favourite with most bookmakers for the title with Adams priced at 8/1 third favourite to claim the £25k first prize.

Phil Taylor. Photo: PA Wire

They are in the opposite half of the draw with Adams facing a first round tie against Daryl Fitton or Ritchie Howson. The competition is open to players over 50 and the BBC are broadcasting the event.

The 24-player field will be comprised of 15 former World Champions from both PDC and BDO codes, plus a further seven invited players.

Draw: Phil Taylor v Peter Manley/Deta Hedman; Wayne Warren v Tony O’Shea/Kevin Painter; Trina Gulliver v Robert Thornton/Bob Anderson; John Lowe v Paul Lim/Dave Prins; John Part v Les Wallace/John Walton; Lisa Ashton v Terry Jenkins/Roland Scholten Lisa Ashton v Terry Jenkins/Roland Scholten; Keith Deller v Alan Warriner-Little/Larry Butler; Martin Adams v Darryl Fitton/Richie Howson.

Adams will also make his first appearance at the fabled Lakeside venue since 2018 to take part in the WDF World Championships.

Martin Adams with the 2011 BDO World Championship trophy. Photo: PA Wire.

The first World Championships under the WDF banner competition was supposed to take place in January, but was delayed until April 2-10 because of possible coronavirus restrictions.

Adams is unseeded and is set to face off against current MAD Global Champion and Development Tour title winner Jarred Cole with a tie against 16th seed Antony Allen awaiting the winner.

Adams, from Deeping St James, kept his eye in by competing in a virtual online tournament in 2021 during which he completed two nine-dart finishes.