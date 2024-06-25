Ed Lowe.

Stamford cyclist Ed Lowe (20) has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It will be an Olympics debut for the 20 year-old Fenland Clarion Cycling Club member.

Lowe will lead-out the GB Men's Elite Sprint Team in qualification races scheduled for August 5.

The top eight countries will then ride on the morning of August 6 in the semi-final and the top four teams from that will then contest the gold medal and bronze medal races that same evening.

A young Ed Lowe when racing for Fenland Clarion Club.

GB are medal hopes after showing good form in recent events when Lowe again spearheaded their challenge.

Lowe said: “The team is in good form and has a realistic chance of a podium finish at the Olympics if all goes well, so the pressure and anticipation will really be on.”

GB are sending their largest ever cycling team to the Paris Games.

Performance Director for the GB Team, Stephen Park CBE, said: “I am delighted for all of the riders representing Team GB in Paris and have no doubt they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of competition.

Ed Lowe on top of the podium in his Fenland Clarion Club days.

“This group includes four previous Olympic medallists, while on the other side of the coin I’m proud once again of our work to support & nurture the best of British talent through our performance pathway, and to see 10 debutants announced as part of the squad.”

Lowe joined local cycling club Fenland Clarion aged around seven years old and started to take part in the club’s training and weekend rides, as well as the Friday night sessions at the Embankment athletics track. He also attended the race nights and other BC Go-Ride race meetings.

When about 12 years-old Lowe started to race regionally and nationally for Fenland Clarion in Under 12 and Under 14 events.

He had some success in regional races, but over time he realised he was much more competitive when racing in shorter, and sprint style, races, and so moved over to Velodrome and Track sprinting in 2018.