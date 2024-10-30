Local cue sports star has won a prestigious number one ranking

Mark Gray.

​Local cue ball star Mark Gray has finished the season as the number one ranked player in the IRPT Seniors (Over 50s) Pool Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre clinched top spot by battling his way to the final of the International Rules Pool Tour’s ‘Grand Final’ weekend in Leicester.

He lost the decider 7-6 to Ultimate Pro Tour professional Dylan Leary from Maidenhead after a high-class contest which saw both players deliver three ‘break and runs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6-5 up Gray (51) made his only mistake of the competition by snookering himself, but he was still satisfied with a £1,500 prize and the number one ranking earned by two second-place finishes, one semi-final, one quarter-final and one last 32 finish in the five-event tour.

This is a very tough tour,” Gray stated. “So I am well chuffed to have finished top of the rankings.

"I beat some good players en route to the final, including Ultimate Pool Tier 1 Champion Neil Davey (Grantham) 7-4 in the last 16 and then Dudley’s Rob Chilton 7-5 in the semi-final which was a big scalp for me. Rob is an 8-ball pool legend.”

There were 128 competitors in action and Gray won six matches in total to reach the final at the Club 147 in Leicester. He also saw off Tim Webber (London) 7-2, Ady Bowden (Newton Abbot) 7-2, Darren Selvey (Wales) 7-3 and Mark White (Coventry) 7-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough’s Steve Singh reached the last 16 before losing 7-4 to Steve Wall from Salford.

Gray is taking part in a Southern Seniors Tour Event in Chatham, Kent this weekend. Gray earned his reputation as a 9-ball pool star.

He is a former number one in the European rankings in that discipline and he has played for Europe against the United States in the prestigious Mosconi Cup.