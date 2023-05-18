News you can trust since 1948
​‘Little champ’ Kian wins as does big-punching Amat

​Peterborough Police Club’s ‘little champ' Kian Aragosa deliveried a capital performance in London.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Kian Aragosa with coach Paul Goode.Kian Aragosa with coach Paul Goode.
​The 13 year-old has only been boxing for a few months, but he looks to be an exceptional prospect.

Last weekend Aragosa travelled to Chigwell to take on local star TJ Waller of Five Star ABC at 38kg .

Both lads came out all guns blazing with Aragosa delivering the slicker and more eye-catching work.

Amat JobeAmat Jobe
The city teenager then stepped it up further in the final two rounds to claim a superb points win against a highly-rated fighter.

TOP YARD

Amat Jobe (21) played a big part in a superb crowd-pleasing contest in Birmingham.

The Top Yard man took on Tom Sherington from Anderson ABC in a 70kg bout.

Sherrington, encouraged by huge home support, took the fight to Jobe as he went after an early knockout.

But Jobe was fearless and destroyed his opponent’s gameplan as he landed powerful jabs and hooks off his back foot.

Jobe, a natural front foot aggressive boxer, stuck to his backfoot counter punching as Sherrington continued to rush in.

The home fighter showed heart as he continued to push forward in the second and third rounds with some success, but he continued to get hit by Jobe’s heavy hands and pinpoint uppercuts and the Top Yard man was a clear points winner.

Jobe will next be in action at the Top Yard home show at Gladstone Park Community Centre on June 4.

