​‘Little champ’ Kian wins as does big-punching Amat

Kian Aragosa with coach Paul Goode.

​The 13 year-old has only been boxing for a few months, but he looks to be an exceptional prospect.

Last weekend Aragosa travelled to Chigwell to take on local star TJ Waller of Five Star ABC at 38kg .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both lads came out all guns blazing with Aragosa delivering the slicker and more eye-catching work.

Amat Jobe

The city teenager then stepped it up further in the final two rounds to claim a superb points win against a highly-rated fighter.

TOP YARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amat Jobe (21) played a big part in a superb crowd-pleasing contest in Birmingham.

The Top Yard man took on Tom Sherington from Anderson ABC in a 70kg bout.

Sherrington, encouraged by huge home support, took the fight to Jobe as he went after an early knockout.

But Jobe was fearless and destroyed his opponent’s gameplan as he landed powerful jabs and hooks off his back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe, a natural front foot aggressive boxer, stuck to his backfoot counter punching as Sherrington continued to rush in.

The home fighter showed heart as he continued to push forward in the second and third rounds with some success, but he continued to get hit by Jobe’s heavy hands and pinpoint uppercuts and the Top Yard man was a clear points winner.