Lindsay Clarke took two wins at the British Masters Championships.

Clarke claimed second place in the 8k scratch race, however she managed to go one better in both the 10k points race and also in the 2k pursuit with her time 2.44.777 for her second victory of the championships.

Fenland Clarion youth riders also enjoyed a successful weekend competing at a national level, this time in the time trial discipline.

The George Herbert Stancer competition is The National Youth Championship held over the traditional 10 mile distance and can boast of previous winners including the likes of Chris Boardman and Nicole Cooke.

The out and back course challenged the young riders with a headwind out along the rather bumpy roads to the turn, before offering a more friendly tailwind ride back.

Harry Tozer was the first of the Fenland contingent home in 39th place with his 25:04 clocking, and also recieved his award for winning the regional qualifier.

Theo Wan was the fastest 12 year old on the day with his time of 26:36 to improve his personal best in the process, with Ethan Grundy close behind in 26:42 to also improve his personal best.

While Emma Smith got agonisingly close to riding "evens" with her time of 30:16 to also improve her personal best and finish second in the 12 year old girls on the day and also receive her regional winner award.

Evander Wishart entered his first Cyclocross event as an under 16 in the first Leicestershire fixture of the seaon hosted by Welland Valley Cyclin Club.