Lily in the pink for City of Peterborough Ladies

​Lily Craven bagged a hat-trick on a rare good day for City of Peterborough Hockey Club Ladies first team.

Tierney Augustine (red) scored for City of Peterborough Ladies against St Neots.

​City are bottom of the East Premier Division with one win and 10 defeats from 11 matches, but they made progress in the English Hockey Cup with a 4-0 second round over St Neots at Bretton Gate.

Tierney Augustine scored the other City goal.

There was one East League game for City sides last weekend with the ladies fifths gaining a creditable 0-0 draw with St Ives fourths in Division Five.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had chances with both goalkeepers making crucial saves.

City forced numerous penalty corners and also had a shot cleared off the line, while St Ives hit the post.

City goalkeeper Karen Wilson made some smart saves particularly in the latter stages of the second half to help her side pick up just a third point of the season.