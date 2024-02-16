'Legends' to play in classic snooker event at the Conservative Club

Top class snooker at the Conservative Club on Sunday.

Sixteen of the leading amateurs in the country will be competing in the inagural ‘Snooker Classic’ in the hope of pocketing the £400 top prize and lifting the Tony Gregory Trophy.

Warrington's Josh Thomond will start as favourite to land the title, but he faces a tough first round match against reigning Masters Cup champion Jamie Turner.

Other exciting ties include last year's Six Reds finalist Alec Chalmers taking on Chesterfield's Benji Buckley, former professional Gary Skipworth tackling Russell Huxter and Jason Green playing Nottingham's Champions Trophy runner-up Bash Maqsood.

Round one is a best-of-five frames contest, with the quarter-finals onwards best-of-three frames.