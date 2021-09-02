Leah leaves the rest behind to lift a British BMX title

Leah Pearson celebrates her British title succes.

Pearson won the female over 30 cruiser class after a dominant display.

She was one of 27 riders from the city club taking part in a weekend event that attracted 1245 competitors.

It’s the biggest event of the BMX season with all riders having to qualify through a regional series of events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough BMX finished 21st of 61 clubs with riders as young as six and older than 50 competing.

Jess Marriott finished second in the Female 11 category.

Other top Peterborough BMX results: Lottie McFarlane 8th, female 11; Owen Putland 8th, make 15-16 cruiser; Darren Thompson, 6th male 30-39 cruiser, Rick Ellis 4th male 50+ cruiser.