Lawson went PB crazy in Loughborough, Grand Prix winners are confirmed

​Capes threw his 4kg shot a distance of 17.83m and the discus 49.34m to record new best marks in both events.

He remains ranked number one under 15 shot putter in the country, now by a massive 1.5 metres. Capes is ranked number two in the discus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Older brother Donovan Capes threw his shot 15.71, his 2nd best distance of the season.

Lawson Capes

Lydia Church achieved a distance of 11.02m, and a 4th PANVAC shot putter Jim Gillespie had a best throw of 8.55m. He also took part in the discus competition throwing 28.73m.

Gillespie competes as an over 60, and this is his second coming in the sport. As a teenager in the 1970s he was a renowned 400m hurdler, winning the English Schools Championship and representing his country of his birth, Ireland in a number of events.

GRAND PRIX

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Kai Chilvers missed the final race of the series at Ferry Meadows having already won the Peterborough 5K Grand Prix title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Hudson of Hunts AC won the race in 15,17 ahead of Andrew Jakeman (March) and Aedan Lydon (Hunts AX) who both recorded 15.20.

Lucy Mapp of Hunts AC has completely dominated the ladies series and ran a massive PB on the fast course, clocking a time of 16.51 to win by over one and a half minutes

Marcela Gracova, also of Hunts AC was runner up in 18:28 with Stamford Strider Hannah Rounds 3rd in 18:53.

Steve Wilkinson was the first PANVAC man over the line, enjoying a fine run to place 7th with a time of 16.06.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teammates Dan Lewis and Tobias Goodwin finished in 10th and 11th places with times of 16.15 and 16.18 respectively. Goodwin has had an excellent series and won the under 17 title.

Yaxley were led home by Danny Snipe who finished 17th in 16:47, ahead of Jordan Buttigieg who came 18th four seconds behind Snipe.

Hannah Knight was the first PANVAC lady home finishing 4th in 18.56 with Josie Knight 11th in 20.22 and Chloe Tyler 14th with a time of 20.35.

Yaxley's Kayleigh Longfoot placed 5th with a 19.03 clocking. Thorney’s Kelly Maddy was 13th in 20.26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunts AC's Milo Gray has been too hot to handle all summer in the junior 3k races and pulled off another convincing win when he crossed the finish line in 9:33. Hunts AC runners took the top four places.

Esme Lydon, the sister of the 3rd place finisher in the senior race, made it an even better day for Hunts AC as she was first lady home with a time of 10.47.

Full series positions and details of prize winners will soon be available on www.peterboroughgpseries.org.uk.

ROUND-UP

Bushfield Jogger Brian Corleys finished 4th in the Sleaford 10k. The Orton man was first in his over 45 age group with a time of 35.10.