The England shot out squad at Loughborough.

PANVAC star Lawson Capes has turned in another superb performance on the international stage.

The teenager travelled to Halle in Germany to compete at a world famous throws event. As this was the 50th anniversary there was a world class field assembled from China, Sweden, Germany Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, France and Switzerland.

Capes went in ranked number two and was hoping for a promising performance. He threw 18.03m to gain fourth and was pipped by 5cm in the last round for the podium. An excellent performance from an athlete from China won the event, but Bourne Grammar School student Capes gained valuable experience having to deal with weather conditions, travel and timetable changes when throwing at 8am English time after checking in at 6.30 was a new and challenging experience.

Capes then went on to the Pickering Memorial International at Loughborough University with teams competing from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland and Italy.

Lawson Capes in Germany

Lawson threw 18.40m (new record) which topped the table in all age groups and walked away with best male shot performance of the day.

LOCAL RACE ROUND-UP

Yaxley Runners won the senior ladies race at Sunday's Green Wheel Relay, while the Helpston Harriers team were the third fastest overall out of the 47 competing teams.

Runners were buffeted by a strong westerly wind throughout the 47-mile circuit and stage five had to be diverted at the last minute because of unexpected roadworks.

Instead of a route which would have taken in Haddon Hill, runners were given an easier and flatter route through Lynch Wood, Orton Brimbles and Orton Goldhay.

Lisa Box enjoyed a strong run for Yaxley’s senior ladies on the fifth leg. She was supported on the other six stages by team-mates Vanessa Gunn, Nicola Cuthbert, Michelle Eades, Sue Ball, Sam Tapmak and Kat Hawkswell.

Running for the Rumbles training group, Alex Gibb was the quickest leg five runner and the third fastest on leg four. His team-mate Phil Martin was the fastest runner on the seventh and final leg.

Individual runners can run a maximum of two legs, and Helpston’s Paul Lunn joined Gibb on the fourth and fifth legs, producing the fourth and third best times of the day.

Kyle Tombleson was another Helpston runner who did well finishing second on leg six, being beaten only by Darren Wells of Yaxley.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the fastest lady on the first leg.

Meanwhile, plenty of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes have been in action on the track.

Jack Wheatley clocked a 14.63 personal best when winning the 110m Hurdles at the Bruce Longden Coaching Foundation Hurdles Festival at Chelmsford. He currently sits 11th in the national Under-20 rankings.

Jessica Dixon-Walker won her 100m hurdles race in a time of 15.26 at the same meeting.

Seb Beedell finished 25th in a ridiculously strong 5,000m field at the Battersea Park track, covering the 12.5 laps in a time of 14:15.27. This elevated him to number nine in the national U20 rankings.

Louie Hemmings ran a 9.05.19 3,000m PB at the Loughborough Open Meeting knocking four seconds off his previous best.

Molly Peel clocked a 4:30.73 PB in the 1,500m at Loughborough while Hannah Knight ran a 4:48.26 PB over the same distance.

Jessica Dixon-Walker recorded a 15.19 100 hurdles time at the same meeting.

Isaac Fell ran a 4:09.78 1,500m PB at the Watford open meeting while his dad Simon clocked 9:26.56 in the 3,000m.

