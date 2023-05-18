​Highly experienced Richard Lawson, who had a spell with Panthers earlier in his career, spent the last two seasons with their A47 rivals before switching to Leicester last winter.

Having ended 2022 as the Stars’ number one he was the automatic choice to fill that berth for Peterborough as they bid to finally break their duck against their closest rivals.

And whilst the club are yet to make public comment, it does appear that there could be light at the end of the tunnel in the search for a full-time replacement for Nicki Pedersen.

Manager Rob Lyon once again stressed the urgency of the situation after last week’s KO Cup defeat at Ipswich, and it’s understood that a possible solution has now been found.

Lyon admitted he had a degree sympathy for the riders at Foxhall, after what was a bitterly disappointing performance against a Witches side who were admittedly on top of their form.

What Panthers desperately lacked was a focal point, in complete contrast to the home team whose top four riders – led by the outstanding Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov – dropped just two points between them.

Lyon said: “We’re suffering from a lack of firepower at the top end, and some of the boys are being asked to do jobs that with all due respect they were potentially not brought in for.

“The situation is pretty dire, and the team needs surgery. Without surgery, it’s going to fail.

“It’s not good and it’s got to change quickly. I said that two weeks ago and here we are, still in the same situation, but it won’t go on for many more days.”

Panthers are forced into a second change at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight as youngster Jordan Jenkins is ruled out by concussion protocols.

Jenkins crashed at Ipswich with a broken nose being the main damage on the night, but the official withdrawal form also reported ‘potential concussion’ and that has led to a nine-day break from racing.

Jenkins made a bid to have that suspension overturned ahead of a meeting for Oxford at Belle Vue last Friday, but this fell on deaf ears although he should be clear to return for Panthers on Monday (May 22, 7.30pm) when Panthers host the return Premiership match with King’s Lynn.

Former Mildenhall rider Sam Hagon has been called up tonight after a good start to his National League campaign for Belle Vue, on a night when options are scarce due to Great Britain’s participation in a major Under-23 event in Germany.

