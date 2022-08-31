Lawson Capes retains English schools title with ease at England Athletics Under 15 and Under 17 Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawson Capes on his way to retaining his English School title.

The young Peterborough & Nene Valley AC thrower found himself up against inspired Irishman Theo Hanlon. Hanlon was part of a 43-strong squad of Irish youngsters and he won with a massive put of 15.55m.

Lawson was able to win his previous English Schools title with a throw of 14.89m. He has now won all major championships on his first year in the under 15 age group.

Although down on his best 4km shot distance of 15.19m, Capes still threw an impressive 14.90m to see off the English challenge by the best part of a metre.

Capes also went in the discus, finishing fifth with a 38.28m throw.

Sienna Slater qualified for the final of the under 15s 75m hurdles in which she finished seventh. It was a tight race with Slater only 0.18 of a second off the bronze medal position .She did have the consolation of clocking an 11.57 personal best (PB) in her heat.

Katie Marsh ran 12 53 in her under 17 80m hurdles heat, but failed to progress. Under 17 hurdlers Max Roe and Jack Wheatley were also in action. Roe placed 3rd in his heat with a time of 13.93 with Wheatley 4th in 14.62.

*Several PANVAC athletes were at Loughborough for a Stars of The Future track and field meeting.

Louie and Evie Hemmings both finished runners up in their 1,500m races with respective times of 4:46.02 and 5:23.25. Ted Ash ran 2:16.36 in the under 17s 800m with Alexa Boole clocking 45.99 over 300m and Max Aslin ran an 11.90 100m in the under 20 mens race, while his sister Holly clocked 13.94 in the under 20 ladies 100m.

Noah Fell won the under 15s pole vault with a 2.0m leap.

*PANVACs Joshua Smith ran a 1500m PB of 4:37.41 in the Watford Open Meeting. Felix Bowling was five seconds quicker with 4:32.43.

*Jess Varley clocked a 4:42.77 1500m in a British Milers Club race at Loughborough.

*Both Lawson and Donovan Capes travelled to York to the Valhalla Invitational to throw against some of the world’s best including Chase Ealy (World Champion) and Sophie McKenna (Olympian).

Donovan threw an impressive 16.87m which was a great tune up for his international this weekend, where he will represent England U18s.

Lawson came out and smashed a new PB with 15.35m which improves his number 1 ranking in the UK.

Donovan has been selected again to represent England under 18 at Throwsfest this weekend at Moulton College, Northampton. There will be U18, 20 and 23 teams from England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Switzerland.