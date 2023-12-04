​Late goal condemns City of Peterborough to a bleak midwinter

​It’s a bleak midwinter for City of Peterborough Hockey Club men who will need a huge turnaround in form to retain their National League status.

Joe Finding (red) scored for City of Peterborough in Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City travelled to Banbury for a Midlands Conference game they dared not lose last weekend, but, despite taking a first-half lead, they ultimately succumbed to a last-gasp goal and a 2-1 defeat.

City now have just four points from 10 matches. They are a point adrift at the bottom, but five points from safety and the teams immediately above them have played fewer matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the last match before a long break for City and one they thought winnable against National League newcomers.

They started well enough and deserved a lead given to them by Joe Finding’s 26th-minute short corner strike.

But Banbury equalised from their own short corner at the start of the second-half before grabbing a winner in the final minute.

City are next in action at home to mid-table University of Birmingham seconds on Sunday, February 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other City side played at the weekend as the scheduled East League programme was wiped out by the weather as was a busy junior fixture list.

The East League takes a break for the festive season after this weekend and won’t return until January 13.

Third-placed City seconds take their promotion push in Division One North to Norwich City for a game against a struggling Dragons team. Sixth-placed Spalding are also in Norwich to face their City second team.