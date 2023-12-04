Late goal condemns City of Peterborough to a bleak midwinter
City travelled to Banbury for a Midlands Conference game they dared not lose last weekend, but, despite taking a first-half lead, they ultimately succumbed to a last-gasp goal and a 2-1 defeat.
City now have just four points from 10 matches. They are a point adrift at the bottom, but five points from safety and the teams immediately above them have played fewer matches.
It was the last match before a long break for City and one they thought winnable against National League newcomers.
They started well enough and deserved a lead given to them by Joe Finding’s 26th-minute short corner strike.
But Banbury equalised from their own short corner at the start of the second-half before grabbing a winner in the final minute.
City are next in action at home to mid-table University of Birmingham seconds on Sunday, February 4.
No other City side played at the weekend as the scheduled East League programme was wiped out by the weather as was a busy junior fixture list.
The East League takes a break for the festive season after this weekend and won’t return until January 13.
Third-placed City seconds take their promotion push in Division One North to Norwich City for a game against a struggling Dragons team. Sixth-placed Spalding are also in Norwich to face their City second team.
City of Peterborough Ladies are also embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier Division, but they have no fixture on Saturday.