Last-frame specialist wins Legends Tour snooker event at the Court Club
The Ipswich man survived another four deciding frame finishes en route to the final against a Chesterfield potter and has now recorded 11 consecutive match victories on the Legends Tour.
Sparrow also becomes only the second man to win back-to-back titles, following in the footsteps of 11-time champion Mark Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre who is now concentrating on the more lucrative Ultimate Pool Tour.
Sparrow recently won the Legends Tour’s Masters Cup competition.
Australia's pre-tournament favourite Ryan Thomerson, a former member of the main professional tour who is now based in Chatteris, crashed out in the quarter-finals to Richard Jones, but did secure the £20 highest break prize with a run of 71.
Local players Steve Martin, Paul Newman and Vaughan Lutkin also took part.
The next event in the series is the Players Championship, which will take place in November.
POOL
There are 11 divisions in the Peterborough Pool Association League with matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The leading players in Women’s Division One so far this season are Helen Goodhand-Luke, Dani Gatto, Sally Pickering and Courtney Defraine who have all won five of their six frames. Hazel Miller is unbeaten in four frames.