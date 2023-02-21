A view from the pitches towards the proposed pavilion.

Plans to create a large new community sport facility in Castor have been submitted.

Plans have been drawn up by the Nene Park Trust, which owns the leasehold of the land, and architects Butcher Bayley to turn the current sports pitches at Woodlands into a "hub for positive healthy lifestyles and community cohesion.”

The trust took over the management of the 6.26-hectare site in 2017 and made a commitment to returning the pitches to use for the benefit of the wider Peterborough community- which it is now delivering on.

A proposed view on the approach from Splash Lane.

The site is currently home to a number of football, cricket and tennis clubs.

The plans include a new sports pavillion complex which would include: - A single storey multi-function community sports building- Changing facilities for a multi-use sports site, to accommodate a range of different sports, with direct access to pitches- Accessible facilities- Flexible use event, meeting and function space, including moveable wall and associated storage- A flexible room for sport officials to change and to provide first aid on site- A central reception area, providing a separate entrance for non-sporting visitors- Kitchen facilities - Administration offices - Storage facilities for grounds equipment

The site will provide a multi-use games area and has been envisaged, by the trust, to be serve a multi-function purpose and by the wider community for a number of activities including sports, training, meetings, education, health and wellbeing.

A statement from the Nene Park Trust said: “ Our vision for Woodlands is a hub for positive healthy lifestyles and community cohesion that provides maximum health and wellbeing benefits to the diverse local population it serves.

A map of the proposed layout.

"To ensure this vision can be realised in perpetuity the site requires inclusive, sustainable facilities that meet modern sporting requirements, respond to the Climate Emergency and secure the economic stability of the site.”

The project will be funded through external funding such as support from sports governing bodies, fundraising by sports clubs, donations from the local community, support from other grants and matched funding from the trust.

A portion of match funding has been provided by the provision of a sub-lease for an area of the site which resulted in a premium being paid. This has been held as a security against the risk of the Trust re-inheriting the derelict building and would be released to support this development.

Part of the original Woodlands site is now under the management of County Court Care, which operates a 24-bed assisted living unit, with plans to demolish the previous sports pavillion on the site to provide 54 more assisted living units having already been submitted.

Woodlands became a sports facility in the early 1990s when Pearl Assurance moved its main operation from London to Peterborough and provided sport and recreation facilities for its staff; building a large sports

building with hall, gym, squash courts and snooker room along with extensive social areas.

The building closed in 2005 although the pitches and outdoor facilities remained in use for a few more years.