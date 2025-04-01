Ladies team joins City of Peterborough Hockey Club's roll of honour for the 2024-25 season and a National Cup semi-final coming up for the men

The promotion-winning City of Peterborough Ladies 4th team.

The ladies fourth team have joined City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s roll of honour for the 2024-25 season.

The men’s first and fourth teams had already celebrated East League titles and last weekend it was the turn of a ladies team to party as they clinched promotion from Division Four with a 3-0 win over Newmarket seconds at Bretton Gate.

Sue Thorpe, Helen Preston and Hannah Hughes scored the goals for a side who finished runners-up behind champions March Town. March also won the men’s Division Two title.

It was a good end to the East League season all-round for City’s ladies as they won four of their five fixtures. It’s been a tough Premier Division season for the relegated first team, but it ended on a high note with a 2-1 win at Bury Edmunds. Tierney Augustine opened the scoring before 16 year-old player-of-the-match Bella Weinand claimed a late winner.

Hayley Jeal and Sue McNaughton scored as the thirds beat Newmarket 2-1 and the fourths won 3-2 at Ely with goals from Amy Seaton, Janet Warren and Mya Sha. The seconds delivered a spirited Division One performance, but went down 5-4 to Bury St Edmunds despite goals from Ishbel Duncan, Becky Warr, Emily Kinnear and Holly Wake

The men’s first team finished the season with 21 wins from 22 games and ended 18 points clear of the rest after a 4-2 final day win at Bedford. Captain Matt Porter had to get stuck into his side at the break as his side trailed 2-1, but the response was good. Adam Steffaneli Wilson scored twice with Porter and goal machine Gareth Andrew also on target.

City now a have a National Tier Two semi-final in Bristol against Clifton Robinsons on Sunday. City’s Over 45s are also in Tier Two Cup action on Sunday. They host Herne Bay in a quarter-final game.

Biggest City winners of last weekend were the fourths who trounced their own fifth team 8-2. Will Astbury hit a hat-trick with Paul Hillsdon and Gary Hales both scoring twice. Max Hawtin scored twice in a 5-0 win for the sevenths against Wisbech and Kelsey Brace did likewise for the eighths against Bourne Deeping.

Ross Ambler and Rufus Ingram were the match-winners in single goal victories for the seconds and sixths respectively in two games against St Ives.