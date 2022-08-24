Ladies shine to help PANVAC avoid the drop in National Athletics League Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PANVAC's 4x400m winning relay team. From left -Jess Varley, Amber Park, Elizabeth Taylor, Claire Smith.

The PANVAC ladies dominated the relegation play-off at Bedford, outscoring the opposition by a big margin.

With a little help from the men the club took second place in the eight team contest, scoring sufficient points to avoid the drop by a hair's breadth.

The 2022 season has been a frustrating one, but with a stronger team than they've been able to field all season PANVAC proved they belong in the second tier of British club athletics, finishing just behind host club Bedford & County.

Ladies captain Nichola Gibson led by example, scoring heavily in two disciplines which she's never previously attempted in competition. Gibson was rewarded for her efforts with a win in the B string 400m hurdles and third place in the B triple jump.

Tayla Benson achieved a best distance of 10.43m when finishing runner up in the triple jump. Benson went one better in the B 200m, winning in a time of 26.74.

Claire Smith and Alexa Boole ran well in the 400m races, both taking third spot. Smith ran 63.33 in the A race with Boole clocking 66.80 in the B event.

Modern Pentathlete Jess Varley ran 10:43.10 when finishing 2nd in the 3,000m. Varley also raced the 800m finishing third. Amber Park picked up 3rd spot in the B 300m.

Nichola Gibson led by example on a good day for PANVAC.

PANVAC did well in the high jump with Grace Tidman clearing 1.53m for her second place. Francesca Fenwick cleared the same height when winning the B competition.

As ever, the throwers delivered. Lydia Church had a good day throwing 12.70m for second place in the shot. She won the B hammer.

Andrea Jenkins threw 41.27m to take 2nd place in the hammer, and there was a win for Elizabeth Moorhouse in the B shot. Becki Hall placed second in the B discus,

The ladies ended the competition with a win in the 4 x 400m relay with Claire Smith, Elizabeth Taylor, Jess Varley and Amber Park getting the baton round safely.

The Men did even better than the ladies in the throws, led by Mindaugus Jurksa who threw 14.83m to win the shot, and 41.82m for his discus win.

Simon Achurch took maximum points in the hammer with a distance of 39.43m. Achurch also scored heavily in the discus finishing runner up in the B event.

In the Javelin Alex Ingham placed second with a 47.02m throw, while mens captain the ever reliable Dave Bush took two seconds and a third in the B throws.

Dylan Phillips spent most of his day jumping, and was rewarded with second place in the high jump with a clearance of 1.93m.

Phillips placed third in the B long and triple jumps. Eljay Secker won the B high jump clearing 1.78m.

On the track Max Hall placed third in the 110m hurdles as did Dave Brown in the B 400m.