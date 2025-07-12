Kyrell Lisbie's decision to join Peterborough United is explained by his father

Kevin LIsbie (right) of Leyton Orient battling with Mark Little of Posh in a League One play-off semi-final at London Road in May, 2014. Photo Getty Images.

The father of summer signing Kyrell LIsbie has revealed why his son chose to further his career at Peterborough United rather than at a host of competing clubs

Kevin Lisbie played over 450 Football League games as a striker for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Leyton Orient, scoring over a century of goals.

He's fathered three talented sons as well. Twins Kyrell and Kyreece are at Posh and Colchester United respectively, while younger brother Kalan is about to follow in the footsteps of his siblings and father by signing for non-league side Cray Valley.

Posh signed their Lisbie from National League Braintree for whom the 21 year-old enjoyed a strong season which caught the attention of a string of Football League clubs.

Kyrell LIsbie (right) in action. Photo Clive Rose Getty Images.

But Posh were the best option as Lisbie senior told the Colchester Gazette. “There were a few clubs interested, but the fact Peterborough had a plan for him and understood his strengths and weaknesses, and felt that they could help him and make him a better player was really important.

“It was more about that than just picking a club. Peterborough have got a really good record of bringing young players through and I’m hoping he’ll go there, be a sponge and learn and develop.

“If you’d asked Kyrell before last season started that he would do all the things he achieved, he probably wouldn’t have thought he’d have got there. It was rocky at the beginning, with one or two issues with the style of play that Braintree played.

“Then a new manager came in and played a style of football that suited Kyrell and from then, he went from strength to strength. Kyrell has now had quite a lot of experience of playing under really different managers and coaches and different styles.

“It’s been a good learning curve for him to understand that managers want certain things and you have to adapt your game to suit the manager’s style of play, while still maintaining your values and what your strengths are. He’s sort of figured that out and I’m sure it’ll stand him in good stead for the season ahead.

“I talk to my sons after their games and have a debrief to look at what they did well and what they could do better, because they’re still learning.

“They’re really enthusiastic about learning. They come up to me with their clips and say ‘this is what I could have done’ or ‘what could I have done there?’.”

Kyrell and Kyreece could clash this summer as Posh visit League Two side Colchester for a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 25 (7pm kick off)