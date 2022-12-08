King's School students top of the class at Ferry Meadows and blistering performance from Bourne Grammar School athlete Harry
King’s School were the dominant force at the Peterborough Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships.
There were some strong turnouts and some great races over the Ferry Meadows course with King’s winnings six of the eight team categories.
Arthur Mellows Village College (AMVC) picked up the other two team race wins.
Strength in depth was key for King’s as only Rosie Ackerman won a race for the school.
AMVC provided three race winners Joe Fortune, and sisters Olivia and Erin Walker.
Sir Harry Smith and Nene Park Academy athletes won two categories apiece
The individual race winners were...
Minor Boys: Joe Fortune (AMVC); Minor Girls: Evie Herring (Sir Harry Smith); Junior Girls: Rosie Ackerman (Kings); Junior Boys: Lewis Legge (Nene Park Academy); Inter Girls: Erin Walker (AMVC); Inter boys: Tobias Goodwin (Sir Harry Smith); Senior Girls: Olivia Walker (AMVC); Senior Boys: Joseph Reindel (Nene Park Academy).
The top 16 in each age group now head to St Neots Priory Park on January 14 to represent Peterborough in the Cambridgeshire County Schools Cross Country Championships.
ENGLISH SCHOOLS
Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Harry Hewitt ran a tremendous race in the grounds of Leeds Grammar School to win the Senior Boys English Schools Cross Country Cup.
Hewitt finished well clear of the field as he led his Bourne Grammer School team to fourth place in the team race. He was supported by PANVAC's Seb Beedell in 10th and 45th-placed Johan Coughlan.
The Bourne Grammar School team finished 23rd in both the senior and intermediate girls races, with both teams boasting three PANVAC runners.
Erin Cox was the 47th senior girl with Hannah Taylor finishing 74th and Charlotte Cullen 82nd. For the intermediate girls Faith Perkins placed 73rd, ahead of Millie Doud in 110th and Charlotte Smith who crossed the line in 117th place.