King’s and Arthur Mellows Village College dominated the Peterborough Schools Cross Country Championships

King’s School and Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton were the dominant forces in the Peterborough Secondary Schools Cross County Championships at Ferry Meadows.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:49 am
AMVC enjoyed a clean sweep in the Intermediate Girls race with Lola Fletcher (centre, first), Olivia Walker (second) and Katie Gee (third).

King’s won six of the eight team prizes with AMVC providing five of the eight individual winners.

Stanground and AMVC won one team title apiece. King’s School athletes won two individual races with Sophie Eaton winning the minor girls race for Hampton Gardens.

Other individual winners were: Minor Boys - Ryan Abbey (AMVC); Junior Boys - Leo Douglas (King’s); Intermediate Boys - Felix Bowling (King’s); Senior Boys - Dylan Tomaselli (AMVC); Junior Girls - Erin Walker (AMVC); Intermediate Girls - Lola Fletcher (AMVC); Senior Girls - Erin Treacy (AMVC).

The 1-2-3 in the Junior Boys race. Leo Douglas of King’s (centre, first), Freddie Muir of King’s (right, second) and Charlie Jefrie of Stanground (third).

King’s won all the team events apart from the Minor Boys (Stanground) and Intermediate Girls (AMVC) races.

All top 16 individual finishers now go through to represent the Peterborough District team in the County Schools Cross Championships at Priory Park, St Neots on January 15.

Dylan Tomaselli of AMVC won the senior boys race.
Stanground