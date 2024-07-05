Kickboxer Keris was a knockout for Hicks Club in Crawley
Club coaches had never seen their emerging star fight as well.
Hooker made the big step up to the juniors this year, but her talent and maturity has seen her cope comfortably.
She delivered an outstanding performance on the mats, keeping her cool when some decisions didn’t go her way and listening well to coaching advice.
Hooker brought home an excellent silver medal after a closely-fought final which was effectively neck-and-neck throughout the four-minute contest.
Clubmate Shiv Panchal had the honour of competing as part of team central in the all star men’s challenge at the event’s gala show.
Panchal picked up a bronze medal in the senior men’s -69kg category.
Other Hicks Club members to win medals included Roxy Briggs, who won silver in both the children’s -36kg and +36kg events, Ravi Panchal who took silver in the older cadet boys -37kg and bronze in the older cadet boys -42kg, and Arshan Nash who was a bronze medal winner in the older cadet boys -57kg event.
Other Hicks fighters at the event were Oliver Profitt, Joshua Leonard, Harlee Hooker and Sophie Hicks.
This Sunday sees he second event in the Peterborough Championship Series at Bushfields. Lots of local clubs will be taking part in a whole day of competition from 10.30am.