Keely hat-trick as Peterborough City rowers bossed the Bedford Head

Winners Will Kerry and Keely Watson.

The oarsome foursome of Chris Elder, Joshua Seagrave, Joe Haracz and James Marshall won the Band 3 Open coxless fours. They finished 53 seconds ahead of St Neots Rowing Club.

Haracz and Marshall then joined Will Kerry, Kristian Woolf and cox Natasha Cutmore to win the Band 3 Open Coxed Fours. They came first out of 7 crews, finishing 3 seconds ahead of fellow club members Tom Calver, Bert Papworth, James Garfield and Nick Bosma.

Chris Elder and Joshua Seagrave won their second medal in the Band 2 coxless pairs. Their time made them the fastest pair of the day by over 20 seconds.

Winners Joe Haracz, Kristian Woolf, Will Kerry, James Marshall and cox Natasha Cutmore.

Keely Watson and Will Kerry won the Mixed Masters B double, they finished 50 seconds ahead of Sudbury Rowing club.

Watson also joined forces with Kate Read, Claire Widdowson and Gina Gould to win the Women’s Masters B Quad by 8 seconds ahead of Leicester Rowing club.

Keely Watson then went on to win a third medal by joining Sarah Watson, Bianca Manganiello and Claire Widdowson to win the Band 2 Women’s coxless quads. They were the only quad in their event to achieve a time sub 7 minutes, and they finished 9 seconds ahead of Globe Rowing club in second.

Emma Calver took away 2 medals after winning the Women’s J16 single event by over 20 seconds ahead of Wallingford Rowing Club. She then joined Emily Fitzjohn to finish 1st out of 7 in the Women’s J16 doubles.

Winner Sergio Read Moreira Lima.

City scullers took the top 3 places in the Masters D/E singles Event. Al Ryder took the top spot, followed closely by Ian Palmer then Tim Ellis in third, with just a few seconds between them.

Emily Fitzjohn coxed the J15 quad of Leo Esposito, Billy Hynes, Euan Stanley and Matt Baker to victory, winning their event by 20 seconds ahead of Walbrook Rowing Club.

There were also many wins in the double scull events, starting with Ian Palmer and Dave Smith (Leicester), who won the Masters D doubles by 26 seconds ahead of Leicester Rowing club.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Nick Bosma won the J17 double by 10 seconds ahead of Norwich Rowing club.

Oliver Barber and Harry Evison-Williams won the J16 double by 16 seconds ahead of Sudbury Rowing club.

Devonne Piccaver and Alice Dovey won the Women’s J18 double by over 30 seconds ahead of Wallingford Rowing club.

Final wins came from single scullers Matt Hand, who finished 1st out of 7 in the J18 singles event, and Ella Darrington, who won the Women’s J18 singles by 18 seconds.