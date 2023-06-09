Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Kai’s Campo, Lottie Tasker, Alice Dovey, Devonne Piccaver, Sophie Bicknell and Emma Calver - winners of the Womens band 2 eight.

The regatta was a massive success once again, with athletes travelling from as far as Northern Ireland to compete over Peterborough’s 1,000 metre rowing course.

In total, Peterborough scullers took home an impressive 16 wins and 11 second places.

Watson and Widdowson both got three pots, after joining forces with Bianca Manganiello and Sarah Watson to win the Women’s band 1 coxless quad on both days. Then on the Sunday they joined Anna Robotham and Gina Gould to win the Women’s Masters A coxless quad.

Masters D winners David Wells, Alastair Brown, Ondrej Cervinka, David Gray, Tracey Ruston-Thorpe, Iain Cameron, Ruairí Moore, David Elks and Steve Ackerman

There were also many club members who took home two pots, including Harriet Drake-Lee who won both the Women’s band 1 single and Women’s Band 1 double on the Saturday. In her single, she won by five seconds ahead of a St George’s College sculler, and in the double she joined Patti Mullen to win by an impressive 10 seconds.

Devonne Piccaver and Alice Dovey also took home two pots after winning the Women's J18 single with an impressive 11-second lead.

They also joined Emma Calver, Sophie Bicknell, Lottie Tasker, Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Kaia Campo and cox Harry Evison-Williams to win the Women’s Band 2 eight.

Emma Calver also won her second pot in the Women's J16 single with an impressive 10 second lead.

James Garfield and Nick Bosma in the Junior 18 double. Photo: David Lowndes.

Also with success in his single was Matt Hand who won the J18 single by 10 seconds ahead of a Bedford Rowing Club competitor. He also joined forces with Bert Papworth to win the J18 double by 10 seconds.

Anouk Bosma and Emma Dennis also left with two pots apiece after winning the Women’s J15 double by 16 seconds ahead of Northampton rowing club. They then joined club-mates Jasmine Chesher, Evelina Xanthropoulou and Hannah Fitzjohn (cox) to win the Women's J15 coxed quad by 11 seconds ahead of Star rowing club.

Jasmine Chesher won a second pot after winning the Women's J14 single, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of York City Rowing Club.

Sergio Read, Moreira Lima and Oliver Barber did well in the J16 double after winning their final with a 15 second lead ahead of Leeds Rowing Club.

Ian Palmer and Dave Smith (Leicester Rowing Club) did exactly the same, after winning the Open Band 1 doubles with an impressive 15 second lead ahead of Leeds Rowing Club.

The last win came from the Masters D eight when Tracey Rushton-Thorpe coxed Ruairi Moore, David Wells, Iain Cameron, Ondrej Cervinka, Alastair Brown, David Gray, Steve Akerman, David Elks to win by three seconds ahead of Cambridge 99 in the final.