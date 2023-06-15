News you can trust since 1948
Kate was a golden girl at the Masters as Peterborough City rowers impressed

​Kate Read was Peterborough City’s ‘Golden Girl’ at the British Masters Rowing Championships in Nottingham.
By Sarah Watson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Peterborough City's winning Masters quad of Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis.Peterborough City's winning Masters quad of Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis.
​Read claimed a hat-trick of gold medals and a silver at the prestigious event. She showed her all-round quality by celebrating a success in a single, a double and a quad event.

Read was first in her single in the women's non-championship masters A-C event with a time of 04:09, which was just two seconds faster than Nottingham Rowing Club in second.

Read then joined Linda Dennis in the womens C double. They won a thrilling race by less than a second ahead of Thames Scullers in a nail-biting final.

Peterborough City gold medal winners at the British masters Damen Sanderson and Chris Elder.Peterborough City gold medal winners at the British masters Damen Sanderson and Chris Elder.
The pair also raced in the womens non-championship A-C doubles event on Sunday and won silver, less than a second behind Walton Rowing Club in first.

Read won her third gold in the Mixed Masters C quad, where she again joined Linda Dennis, and also Al Ryder, and Rob Dennis.

They crossed the line four seconds ahead of Doncaster Rowing Club.

A fourth City gold medal was won by Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson who won the Masters B Open pair.

The other crews received a six-second handicap, but this didn't stop the City pair, and they crossed the line three seconds ahead of Broxbourne Rowing Club in second.

Elder also won a silver medal as he joined Ian Palmer, Dave Smith (Leicester), and Gualter Graca (Leicester) to take second in a nail-biting final in the Masters C quad.

They were less than a second behind a Cambridge City/Rob Roy Boat Club composite crew.

Sanderson, Ro Knighton, Jonathan Ibbott, and Chris Elder were third in the Masters B coxless four, just four seconds behind London Rowing Club in secondIan Palmer and Dave Smith (Leicester) were fifth in the Open C doubles, just five seconds behind Bradford Avon in the bronze medal position.

Palmer also did well to finish third in the Masters C lightweight single, just seven seconds behind Greenbank Falmouth Rowing Club in second.

Al Ryder was fourth in the Masters D single, a mere three seconds behind Ancolme Rowing Club who claimed the bronze.

