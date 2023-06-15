Peterborough City's winning Masters quad of Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis.

​Read claimed a hat-trick of gold medals and a silver at the prestigious event. She showed her all-round quality by celebrating a success in a single, a double and a quad event.

Read was first in her single in the women's non-championship masters A-C event with a time of 04:09, which was just two seconds faster than Nottingham Rowing Club in second.

Read then joined Linda Dennis in the womens C double. They won a thrilling race by less than a second ahead of Thames Scullers in a nail-biting final.

Peterborough City gold medal winners at the British masters Damen Sanderson and Chris Elder.

The pair also raced in the womens non-championship A-C doubles event on Sunday and won silver, less than a second behind Walton Rowing Club in first.

Read won her third gold in the Mixed Masters C quad, where she again joined Linda Dennis, and also Al Ryder, and Rob Dennis.

They crossed the line four seconds ahead of Doncaster Rowing Club.

A fourth City gold medal was won by Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson who won the Masters B Open pair.

The other crews received a six-second handicap, but this didn't stop the City pair, and they crossed the line three seconds ahead of Broxbourne Rowing Club in second.

Elder also won a silver medal as he joined Ian Palmer, Dave Smith (Leicester), and Gualter Graca (Leicester) to take second in a nail-biting final in the Masters C quad.

They were less than a second behind a Cambridge City/Rob Roy Boat Club composite crew.

Sanderson, Ro Knighton, Jonathan Ibbott, and Chris Elder were third in the Masters B coxless four, just four seconds behind London Rowing Club in secondIan Palmer and Dave Smith (Leicester) were fifth in the Open C doubles, just five seconds behind Bradford Avon in the bronze medal position.

Palmer also did well to finish third in the Masters C lightweight single, just seven seconds behind Greenbank Falmouth Rowing Club in second.