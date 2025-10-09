Peterborough Milton captains past and present, back left to right, Dave Wright, Sandra Stout, Russell Laxton, Antony Edwards, Paul Fredericks, Andy Martin, Robert Brown, Pete Thompson, Colin Philips, John Oughton, Mike Walters, Dave Reed, Tony Huggins. Front: Karen Trevor, Carole Dunn, Ros Cuthbert, Heather Simpson, Phyl Cook, Diane Ahearne, Christine Macleod, Lesley Fredericks, Ann Nicholls, Christine Laxton.

Minaz Kassam claimed victory in the men's Homewood Plastering Trophy Division One competition at Nene Park Golf Club.

Kassam won with 42 points, seeing off second-placed Chris Hewitt (38pts) and Mark Tyler (37pts) in third.

In division two, Mike Brenchley won it with 38 points, seeing Steven Holland (36pts) into second and Sean Seymour (34pts) third.

In the Ladies Section, Anne Curwen and Maggie Davey won the Daily Mail Foursomes competition with a score of 38 points.

That was enough to edge out second-placed Liz Norfolk and Denise Payne (37pts) and third-placd Caron Lawson and Julie Tee (33pts).

Lynda Barrett secured a 2&1 win to see off Anne Curwen in the Thorpe Wood Singles KO Final, while in the Stocks Cup Orton Meadows Final Penny Ibbotson saw off Karen Ivens 4&3.

Other results: Ladies: Allen Rosebowl pairs knockout Thorpe Wood Final - Lynda Barrett and Bridget Sowell (vs Helen Biggs and Karen Ivens 2&0)

Seniors: Midweek Stableford OM - 1st Alan Rolf 43pts, 2nd John Carstairs 36pts, 3rd Peter Burgoyne 35pts; David Elwell Trophy - Division one 1st Ray Tempest 37pts, 2nd Kamlesh Makwana 36pts CB, 3rd Regiment Owen 36pts; Division two Mark Lenton, 38ptsCB Paul Hackney 38pts, 3rd John Carstairs 37pts

Peterborough Milton hosted their Past Captains event on Friday.

A total of 17 past captains and the club's present captains, a,long with one ghost, played a nine-hole AM-AM, with the two best scores counting for the competition.

The winners were Christine Macleod, Christine Laxton, Antony Edwards and their ghost player Dave Reed, as they secured 40 points.

They saw off runners-up up Sandra Stout, Karen Trevor, Mike Walters and Paul Fredericks, who came second with a 38-point haul on countback.

In the evening, the past captains were joined by their partners for dinner and the presentation of the prizes.