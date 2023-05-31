News you can trust since 1948
Kane was able to hang on in PACTRAC race

​PACTRAC held the first of eight mini-series triathlons at Oundle, with Graeme Kane establishing an early lead and holding off a late charge by Wayne Stainsby to come home ahead by just 17 seconds.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:05 BST
Graeme Kane during the Oundle mini-series triathlonGraeme Kane during the Oundle mini-series triathlon
Graeme Kane during the Oundle mini-series triathlon

​Kane led out of the water, just ahead of Susie Freeman, while Stainsby was third out, half-a-minute down.

Kane moved further ahead on the bike and started the run 1:16 ahead of Stainsby. Scott Lloyd had the fastest bike split, propelling him up to 3rd after being 12th out of the water.

Lloyd started the run 42 seconds behind Stainsby, but the two had similar run splits, and although they closed on Kane, they both ran out of road.

Freeman was the first lady home ahead of a late charge from debutant, Fiona Phillips, with Harriet Lomas just behind following a great bike section which was just 20 seconds behind her own female bike course record.

The Mini-Series continues each Wednesday with a break on June 21 whilst those on June 14-18 are designated as Novice events including shorter swim and relay options.

Times

1. Graeme Kane ....... 6:23 .... 25:26 .... 21:39 ..= 53:28

2. Wayne Stainsby .... 6:52 .... 26:13 .... 20:40 ..= 53:45

3. Scott Lloyd ............ 8:55 .... 24:52 .... 20:37 ..= 54:24

5. Susie Freeman ....... 6:27 .... 28:29 .... 24:18 ..= 59:14

