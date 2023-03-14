Kameron led a fine City of Peterborough Swimming Club display in Cardiff

City of Peterborough swimmers in Cardiff.

​Kameron won the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke events for boys aged 11 years and under at the National Arena Swimming League B Final.

In a tough competition featuring top-ranked clubs from all over the country COPs recorded three first places from 42 events with the mixed 15 years and under medley relay team of Vanesa Cimermanova, Josh Sackree, Rufus Bennett and Olivia Minett also successful.

The elite city club sent 28 swimmers to South Wales and finished a creditable eighth in the team event.

COPs also picked up four third place finishes including from the mixed 15 years and under 15 freestyle relay team of Jack Swindale, Vanesa Cimermanova, Josh Sackree and Olivia Minett.

Olivia also finished third in the 15 years and under 100m freestyle.

Leyton Miller (11 years and under 50m freestyle) and Lily Davies (15 years and under 100m breaststroke) also came third in their events.

Creditable top five finishes were achieved by COPs swimmers Lleyton Miller, Kameron Baker, Emily Bridges, Matilda Stokes (mixed 11 years and under freestyle relay), Lleyton Miller (11 years and under 50m backstroke), Hannah Willis (Open 100m butterfly), Lara Treharne (15 years and under 100m butterfly), Rufus Bennett (15 years and under 100m butterfly), Hannah Willis (Open 100m backstroke), Josh Sackree (15 years and under 100m freestyle), Lilly Davis (Open 100m breaststroke), Josh Sackree (15y years and under 100m breaststroke), and Matilda Stokes, Kameron Baker, Lleyton Miller, Emily Bridges (mixed 11 years and under medley relay).

The COPs coaching team issued a statement. It read: “We are extremely proud of our team performance.

"From the swimmer that went all the way to Cardiff to race one relay leg, to the swimmers doing 5 events, our team were truly a team on all fronts.