From the left, Luke Brown, Kai Chilvers and Dave Hudson in the Eye 5k race.

​Nineteen year- old Chilvers crossed the line in a time of 15.42, having broken the other lead group runners, Hunts AC's Dave Hudson and Luke Brown of PANVAC, late in the race.

Hudson crossed the line eight seconds behind Chilvers with Brown a further nine seconds back.

Sixth-placed Tobias Goodwin led a procession of PANVAC athletes. Goodwin clocked 16.25, with his teammates filling nine of the next 11 places.

The Successful PANVAC squad at the Grand Prix in Eye.

Daniel Lewis with a time of 16.33, Simon Fell, Kirk Brawn and Steven Wilkinson were the PANVAC men who completed the top 10.

David Newton, Steven Sheppard, Keaton Neacy and Alzibeir Marajan were the other PANVAC athletes in the top 20, finishing in 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th positions.

Peterborough based Hunts AC youngster Dylan Tomaselli placed 12th with a time of 16.55.

Danny Snipe was the first Yaxley man home, taking 17th position in a time of 17.15. Bushfield's Scott Meadows placed 22nd in 17.37.

Hunts AC's Lucy Mapp won the ladies race by a country mile.

Runner-up Katie Vargeson of Three Counties AC clocked 20.07 finishing the best part of three minutes behind Mapp who clocked 17.28.

Yaxley's Ros Loutit placed 5th with a time of 20.37 with Ellie Piccaver the 2nd Yaxley lady home finishing 6th in 20.47.

Erin Cox finished one second behind Piccaver, and the PANVAC teenager was the first of three runners from her club to make the top 10. Rebecca Lee finished 9th in 21.18, with Hannah Taylor 10th in 21.52.

Hunts AC provided both winners in the junior 3km race.

Ethan Locke was the first boy home in a time of 10.40 with Esme Lydon the leading girl with a 11.39 clocking

PANVAC's Jasper Dunham was runner up in 10.44 with Thorney's Rosie Ackerman clocking 12.24 when finishing as 2nd girl.

ENGLAND CHAMPS

Donovan Capes won shot put bronze in the England Under 20 Athletics Championship held at Chelmsford over the weekend.

Capes threw a distance of 15.49m for his 3rd place finish.

Angus Bowling just missed out on a pole vault medal, finishing 4th with a vault of 4.45m.

Several other PANVAC athletes were in action with Louise Hirst 11th in the triple jump final and Dylan Phillips 13th in the high jump.

Sprinters Holly Aslin and Elizabeth Taylor were eliminated in their heats.

Max Roe ran a 15.65 personal best (PB) for 4th place in the under 18 Championships 110m Hurdles final.

CAMBS OPEN

Veteran PANVAC throwers Tim Needham and Kevin Bates were in action at St Ives in the Cambridgeshire Open Meeting.

