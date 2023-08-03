Kai is the king of the Peterborough 5K Grand Prix, PANVAC dominance of East Anglia League meeting

Kai Chilvers (centre).

​The PANVAC man crossed the finish line in a time of 15:27, 10 seconds up on rival Andrew Jakeman of March AC who also had designs on the title.

There was more good news for PANVAC with Tobias Goodwin securing the under 17 crown when placing ninth in 16:16. Daniel Lewis and Simon Fell were in hot pursuit of their young teammate finishing 11th and 12th with times of 16:28 and 16:41 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Corleys led the Bushfield team home, placing 24th in 17:12. Yaxley's Jordan Buttigieg was hot on Corleys’ heels finishing 25th with a 17:17 clocking.

From the left, Jack Wheatley, Katie Marsh, Sienna Slater and Max Roe.

Hunts AC's Lucy Mapp secured the ladies title after winning the ladies race in a time of 17:29. This gave her a huge margin of victory over Hannah Rounds of Stamford Striders who was runner-up in 18:52. A resurgent Abi Kefford placed third In 19:08.

Kefford's Yaxley team-mate Kayleigh Longfoot finished sixth in 19:23. Ellie Piccaver was the third Yaxley lady home finishing 12th in a time of 20:26.

PANVAC's Hannah Knight finished seventh in 19:28 with sister Josie 10th in 20:06. Two more PANVAC runners Elizabeth Fell and Alison Staines finished 20th and 21st, clocking times of 21:27 and 21:31 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteenth placed Kelly Maddy was the first Thorney lady home placing 13th in 20:38. Her club colleague Zion Demba was 12 seconds further back in 16th.

There was no stopping Hunts AC's Milo Gray who won the junior 3km race in 10:27.

PANVAC had four in the top six, and were led by Jasper Dunham who finished as runner up in 10:50.

Toby Staines finished fourth in a time of 11:12, two seconds ahead of fifth placed Finlay Smith. Tomas Stevens finished sixth in 11:33 with Yaxley's Ben Garfield seventh with a time of 11:35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC'S Izzy Hurn was the first girl home in 12:28. Thorney's Rosie Ackerman was runner-up in 13:53. A second Thorney girl Courtney Harding placed fifth in 14:46 with Yaxley's Freya Hawkeswell sixth in 15:10.

​OPEN MEETINGS

PANVAC had a handful of athletes in action at Watford and Kettering.

Dave Brown, who currently sits third in the national over 45 400m rankings ran a time of 54:06 at Kettering.

Faith Perkins clocked 2:30.13 in the 800m beating her mother Wendy who crossed the line in 2:45.73.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie Hemmings ran a 5:08.06 1,500m at the Watford meeting. Ellie Rainbow was slightly further back in 5:13.46.

Promising PANVAC hurdler Max Roe ran a 15.04 110m hurdles personal best (PB) at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting at Loughborough.

​EAST ANGLIA LEAGUE

PANVAC enjoyed plenty of success in the final fixture of the season.

It was a super Sunday at St Ives for the under 17s and senior women with both age groups winning the match and being utterly dominant on the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior women won the 100 and 200m courtesy of Elizabeth Taylor who sprinted to victories with times of 12.9 and 26.7. Evie Odlin won the 400m, with Alexa Boole first B runner over the line in both the 200m and 400m.

Nichola Gibson won the 800m with Wendy Perkins first in the B race. Maximum points were also gained in the 1,500m with Olivia Walker first over the line in a time of 5:21.9. Hannah Taylor won the B race.

There were also wins for Francesca Fenwick in both the long and high jumps, with Katie Marsh and Jessica Dixon Walker winning the B competitions.

Lydia Church took top spot in the shot with a throw of 11.34m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearl Ford won the under 17 B 100m with Izzy Thorne first in the B 200m. Thorne also won the triple jump with a distance of 9.73m.

There were second places for Meghan Cornwell-Heath in both the 200 and 300m and for Sienna Slater in the 100m and 80m hurdles.

Faith Perkins clocked 2:30.0 for her 800m win, while Erin Walker ran a time of 5:20.8 when winning the 1,500m.

The senior men finished second as Dave Bush won the javelin and shot. Simon Achurch won the B javelin and discus on his return from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Church took the B 800m honours with a time of 2:12.9, and Dylan Phillips cleared 1.80 for his high jump first place. There were wins for under 17s Jack Wheatley in the 100m hurdles and Felix Bowling in the 1,500m. Morgan Swann achieved two runners up spots.

Under 15 Lawson Capes threw another shot PB. His throw of 17.47m puts him over two metres clear at the top of the national rankings. Capes also won the discus.

Harry Bennett was first in the under 15 100 and 200m.

Finlay Smith took three seconds of his 800m PB when finishing second in the under 13 race. Smith's time of 2:22.2 promoted him from 92nd to 47th in the national rankings He was also second in the shot with Jake McDonald winning the B event.

Olivia Peach won the under 13 girls 800m with a 2:50.9 clocking, while Layla Gee and Sarah Clough each enjoyed two second place finishes in their events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bea Ford ran a time of 13.8 to win the under 15 75m hurdles, with Rebekah Clough first in the B race.

Izzy Hurn won the B long jump.