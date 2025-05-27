'Jumping' Jess closing on a national BMX title

Jess Marriott (left) with former world and Olympic champion Beth Shriever in Manchester.

‘Jumping’ Jess Marriott has edged closer to a British BMX title.

The 15 year-old Peterborough BMX Club star is riding up an age group, but took both wins in the female 16s category in rounds five and six of the Lloyds British Cycling National series at Manchester Platts Fields.

The city club sent 21 riders to the event with creditable A Final results also earned by Dylan Dixon (2nd and 4th), Krystian Garbarczyk (4th & 8th), Owen Putland (5th) and Layla Dixon (8th).

Charlie Staite (twice), Luca Smith and Owen Putland also made B finals,

Paul Pardoe in action in Cambourne.

Ollie Todd, Fredric Staite, Caiden Thompson, Bradley Goulding, Alfie Thompson all made it past the motos and in to the quarter finals. The next round of the series takes place in Gosport on June 14-15.

CYCLING

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe was denied victory in the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 25-mile Time Trial Championships near Cambourne by one second. Pardoe completed the F2/25 course in a personal best (PB) of 48.17 despite the blustery conditions which at times included a 30mph headwind. Mike Debney of Verulam-Megan Cycling Club just pipped the city club rider.

Pardoe’s clubmate Loz Staples also took part and registered an impressive PB by over a minute of 58.17.