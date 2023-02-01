​Jim and Jamie become Court Club snooker legends

Court Club finalists, from left, Russell Huxter, Steve Singh, Jim Howe, Jamie Turner.

They picked up the trophy and the £350 first prize after claiming victory in the final over number one seed Russell Huxter and playing partner Steve Singh.

Having secured both singles wins to go 2-0 up, the doubles [worth 2 points] proved crucial, with Skegness cueman Turner, who had earlier compiled the highest break of the event with 87, clearing brown to black to steal the win and secure the title.

Victory saw Howe become the oldest ever tour champion at the age of 56, eclipsing the previous record held by Mark Gray.

The match of the tournament though, saw Huxter and Singh battle back from 2-0 adrift in their semi-final clash with Dom Cooney and Steve Martin, eventually prevailing via a thrilling blue ball shoot-out.

There were notable wins for Matt Brown and Kieran Richards-Witham in the group stages and an encouraging tour debut by 17 year-old Chloe Payne, who just failed to reach the last four with partner Kristian Willetts by one point.